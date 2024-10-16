State had complied with the law

According to the administration, the ÖVP municipality only applied to the state for compensation for the renovation of the local thoroughfare in 2020, which had already been carried out in 2009. "Bernd Strobl has been mayor of Ollersdorf since May 2012. In 2020, he took issue with a regulation that was issued in 2010 by the ÖVP provincial councillor responsible at the time on the basis of the Road Act from 2005, the People's Party was part of the provincial government," notes Dorner. Postscript: "The state has complied with the law to the letter and implemented what has been decreed since 2010."