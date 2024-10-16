Painting by William Turner discovered in Vienna!

Turner, who was born in 1775 and died in 1851, is considered one of the most important precursors of the French Impressionists with his landscape paintings dominated by light and play of color. The painting now attributed to him, measuring around 60 x 90 centimetres, has been compared not only from a technological perspective but also from an art historical one. And the conclusion of the experts is clear here too. "All scientific research proves that this can only be a painting by Turner," says Franz Smola.