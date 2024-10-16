Clinical tests
Does Covid drug also help against Marburg virus?
The World Health Organization speaks of "encouraging news" in the fight against the deadly Marburg virus. Rwanda has now started the "world's first clinical trial" for treatment. This involves the use of the drug Remdesivir, which was used to treat Covid-19.
The Marburg virus comes from the same family of pathogens as the Ebola virus. It spreads among humans through close contact or direct contact with bodily fluids. Symptoms of Marburg disease include high fever and severe headaches, followed later by diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding.
Very high mortality rate
According to the WHO, the mortality rate is up to 88 percent. To date, there are no officially recognized vaccinations or antiviral treatments.
But this is now set to change. The clinical tests are the result of preliminary work by around 200 researchers, health ministries and global partners from 17 countries over the past two years, the WHO explained in a post on the short news platform X.
Latest outbreak in Rwanda under control
According to the Rwandan Ministry of Health, up to 58 infections with the life-threatening Marburg virus had been confirmed between the end of September and last Thursday. 13 people have died as a result. On Thursday, the health authorities of the African Union declared that the outbreak had been brought under control.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
