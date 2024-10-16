ÖTV lady in the round of 16 after a three-set fight

Memories of the last duel

The Italian, who competed under the German flag until a few months ago and is currently ranked 388th in the world, got off to the better start in the first set and quickly took a 4:1 lead thanks to two breaks. Grabher did manage two re-breaks at 2:4 and 3:5, but after 53 minutes her opponent converted her third set point to make it 6:3.