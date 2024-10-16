Grabher with strong nerves
ÖTV lady in the round of 16 after a three-set fight
After surviving qualifying, Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg was also able to celebrate an opening victory in the main competition in Sardinia. Just like two weeks ago, she came out on top against the German-Italian Silvia Ambrosio in three hard-fought sets and thus secured her place in the round of 16.
The 28-year-old from Dornbirn had to fight for almost three hours before her opening victory at the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula was wrapped up. Just like on the way to her tournament victory at the same venue just over two weeks ago, when she eliminated Ambrosio in the semi-finals 3:6, 6:4 and 6:4, Grabher had to make up a set deficit this time too.
Memories of the last duel
The Italian, who competed under the German flag until a few months ago and is currently ranked 388th in the world, got off to the better start in the first set and quickly took a 4:1 lead thanks to two breaks. Grabher did manage two re-breaks at 2:4 and 3:5, but after 53 minutes her opponent converted her third set point to make it 6:3.
Grabher shows nerves of steel
In the second set, the former world number 54, who is currently ranked 577, got off to a better start, taking Ambrosio's service for 2:1. Grabher then showed nerves of steel, fending off several break points in two hard-fought service games and pulling away to 5:2 with another break. After 63 minutes, she converted her fourth set point and tied the set at 6:3.
Ambrosio then got off to a better start in the decider, taking the Vorarlberg player's first service game straight away. However, Grabher managed to break back immediately. Something was repeated immediately afterwards - before Julia managed another break to make it 4:2. A lead that she would not let slip away. After a total of 2:51 hours of play, she made everything clear with her first match point and left the clay court as the 3:6, 6:3, 6:3 winner.
World number 317 awaits
Australia's Tina Nadine Smith (WTA No. 317) now awaits in the round of 16. The 22-year-old - against whom Grabher has never played before - beat the Italian Camilla Zanolini 7:6 (9) and 6:3 in her opening match.
