Bite attack in front of house
Wolfhound killed dog and injured girl
A ten-year-old girl from Bad Ischl was walking past her neighbor's house with her little Chihuahua dog "Tiffany". Suddenly a Czech wolfhound jumped out, pounced on "Tiffany" and mauled her. The girl, who tried to save her dog, was also bitten and had to be treated in hospital.
These were dramatic scenes that took place a week ago in Bad Ischl and became public on Wednesday. "Our daughter came home covered in blood and in shock," said the girl's mother.
The ten-year-old had gone for a walk in the street with her Chihuahua dog "Tiffany" and a friend, who also had a dog with her, at around 4.20 pm on October 9. As they both passed a neighbor's house, their Czech wolfhound suddenly jumped out from the unfenced property and pounced on the Chihuahua.
While the other girl fled with her dog, the ten-year-old tried to protect her "Tiffany", unfortunately without success. The powerful wolfhound bit her several times. The Chihuahua dog, weighing only 3.5 kilos, suffered fatal injuries. The schoolgirl tried to defend herself with all her might, but was bitten on the left ring finger and bled profusely.
Owners hit the wolfhound
The wolfhound's owners rushed to the ten-year-old's aid and had to use force. "Only when they hit the dog did it let go," said the mother.
"Tiffany" was immediately taken to a vet, who was unfortunately only able to determine her death. The mother took her bloodied daughter to hospital, where her injury was treated.
"We were contacted by the girl's completely distraught mother after the incident. This was because "Tiffany" came from an official confiscation of 55 dogs and cats from a breeder in Gilgenberg in February 2023, all of which were housed at Pfotenhilfehof," says Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe Lochen.
Tied to an umbrella stand
The animal welfare organization was sent photos and videos showing that the neighbouring dog was being kept illegally tethered in the unfenced garden - on an umbrella stand with a half-base that could easily tip over. "This situation has not changed even after the terrible incident, because the photos were taken the day after the incident," says Stadler.
The girl's family reported the injuries to the police. As the owner of the Chihuahua, Pfotenhilfe will also press charges for cruelty to animals. "Such a terrible attitude - the dog is also repeatedly locked on the balcony - loveless, lonely, without activity and exercise leads to great frustration and corresponding actions. Unfortunately, he is also a victim of humans."
