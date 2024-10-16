Vorteilswelt
Situation in Gaza

USA threatens Israel to cut military aid

16.10.2024 11:04

The US government has called on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Failure to do so could result in cuts to military aid.

In a letter to the government in Jerusalem, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin express "deep concern" about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and call for "urgent and sustained action" by the Israeli government. According to the letter, the volume of aid deliveries has fallen by more than 50 percent since the spring.

In this context, reference is made to possible violations of US laws on arms exports. These include the so-called "Leahy Law". It prohibits the USA from providing military aid to armed forces that are involved in serious human rights violations. Critics point to doubts that Israel is complying with this requirement. According to human rights organizations, the blockade of aid supplies, airstrikes on residential areas and the lack of protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip violate basic human rights standards.

According to Israeli figures, around 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. More than 41,600 Palestinians have been killed and more than 96,600 injured by Israel's counterattacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the health authority. Around 80,000 homes have been destroyed so far.
Israel rejects these accusations and emphasizes that its operations comply with international law. It is not about "any threats", said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Tuesday, but about "results" for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

USA is against "campaign in Lebanon"
The US government also expressed clear criticism of the Israeli air force's attacks on targets in Lebanon's capital Beirut. "We have made it clear that we are against the campaign" that has been observed in Beirut in recent weeks, said Miller.

The USA is Israel's most important ally and also its largest arms supplier. Since September 23, the Israeli army had massively stepped up its attacks against targets of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Initially, the airstrikes were mainly directed against Hezbollah strongholds in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Most recently, the army also attacked targets in the center of the capital as well as in the north and east of the country.

The US government also criticizes Israel's offensive in Lebanon.
Double strategy of the Americans
However, the USA has recently increased its military support. The Department of Defense announced that the first components of the THAAD missile defence system and US military personnel had arrived in Israel on Monday. The system is intended to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

This dual strategy illustrates the US government's balancing act: on the one hand, Washington repeatedly emphasizes its security policy commitment and Israel's right to self-defence. Israel receives comprehensive military and intelligence support. On the other hand, the US government is under domestic political pressure. Opponents of the war sharply criticize Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip and demand a stop to US arms deliveries to the country.

