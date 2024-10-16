USA threatens Israel to cut military aid

The USA is Israel's most important ally and also its largest arms supplier. Since September 23, the Israeli army had massively stepped up its attacks against targets of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Initially, the airstrikes were mainly directed against Hezbollah strongholds in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Most recently, the army also attacked targets in the center of the capital as well as in the north and east of the country.