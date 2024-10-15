But round of 16 fixed
Salzburg loses CHL home game against Sparta Prague
Red Bull Salzburg have ended the group stage of the Champions Hockey League with a home defeat. Austria's ice hockey champions were beaten 1:2 (0:1,0:1,1:0) by Sparta Prague on Tuesday.
Salzburg had already booked their ticket for the round of 16, which will be played in a first and second leg on November 12/13 and 19/20. The KAC also still have a small chance of advancing when they host ZSC Lions Zurich on Wednesday (20:20/live ORF Sport +).
Salzburg got off to a strong start against the experienced top team from the country of the world champions, but after around five minutes Sparta took command and took the lead (8th). Pavel Kousal took advantage of a poorly positioned defensive move, ran at goalkeeper Atte Tolvanen unchallenged and scored dryly.
From the middle third onwards, the Red Bulls repeatedly had good phases and several opportunities, but the Czechs initially managed to score. Former NHL player Miikka Salomäki made it 2:0 in the power play (27'). In the final period, Lucas Thaler's deflected shot ended up in the Czech goal after all (57'). However, it was no longer enough to secure a point.
Salzburg are in sixth place ahead of the final matchday. Their opponents in the round of 16 will be determined at the end of the group stage on Wednesday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
