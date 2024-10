Hiker (68) slipped and fell into stream bed

Injured man rescued with a rope

The group reached the Lafasbach shortly before 2.30 pm. "At an altitude of around 1970 meters above sea level, the man slipped on the marked, rocky path, slipped around 20 to 25 meters and remained lying injured in the bed of the Lafasbach stream," said the police. An emergency call was made by a companion and the rescue chain was set in motion. The injured man was rescued by the emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to hospital in Lienz after initial treatment.