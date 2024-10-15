U21 gives Gregoritsch a nice farewell present

Ballo scores at the second attempt

The ÖFB team created more and more space, which they finally exploited. Substitute Ballo went in alone on goal, first hit the bar and then tucked away the rebound. In the 85th minute, Seidl missed the opportunity to score Austria's third goal when he failed to beat Restes from close range. This almost proved to be the last straw, as France came close again through Arnaud Kalimuendo (86') after a mistake by Leopold Querfeld.