Good interest rates lead to renaissance of the savings account

New low-cost custody account models at Erste Bank and Sparkasse

In order to make securities savings even more attractive, Erste has not only lowered the minimum possible monthly savings amount for fund savings from EUR 50 to EUR 30, but has also launched new securities custody account models. With the new "s Young Depot", you pay no custody account fee and only low buying and selling fees up to the age of 27. The "s Active Depot", on the other hand, is "all inclusive" for 0.04 percent of the securities account value per month. There is also the new "s Depot" and the "Selfinvest Depot".