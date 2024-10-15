Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Who gets what?

1.1 billion: Costs for social welfare are exploding

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 19:30

Just under 200,000 people were dependent on minimum benefits or social assistance in the previous year. The costs for this amounted to 1.1 billion euros. Vienna - where by far the most recipients live - accounted for 73 percent of these costs. And the outlook also looks catastrophic.

0 Kommentare

The annual accounts of all federal states for last year's social assistance and minimum benefits are now available. And the figures must set alarm bells ringing among those responsible. In 2023, the federal states already spent 1.1 billion euros on support services such as living expenses, housing and health care. That is an increase of 13.1 percent or around 128 million euros compared to 2022. A sharp rise - because recipients have "only" risen by 3.7 percent in the same period. Where does the money go?

Almost 200,000 recipients throughout Austria 
Across Austria, 196,973 people needed support in the previous year. However, the number did not increase in all federal states. In Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Tyrol, the number actually fell. Vienna had the highest number of recipients in 2023. 72 percent of all welfare cases live in the federal capital. The city of Vienna transferred over 806 million euros for them alone last year. Styria follows in second place, spending just under a tenth, i.e. around 80 million euros.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

Austrians in the minority
What is striking: overall, recipients with a red-white-red passport are already in the minority. According to Statistics Austria, only 41.3 percent are Austrian citizens. Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Vienna bring the average down. Vienna is particularly significant here. Of the 142,001 people on minimum benefits, 52,402 are entitled to asylum and 10,173 to subsidiary protection. In comparison: in the rest of Austria, only 16,680 persons entitled to asylum and 905 persons entitled to subsidiary protection were dependent on social assistance or minimum benefits in the previous year.

Costs for 2024 could be significantly higher
And the forecast for the current year does not look very rosy: Vienna has only just increased the 900 million euros budgeted for this year for minimum benefits by over 200 million euros - so it will need as much in 2024 as the whole of Austria in 2023.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf