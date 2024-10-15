1.1 billion: Costs for social welfare are exploding

Austrians in the minority

What is striking: overall, recipients with a red-white-red passport are already in the minority. According to Statistics Austria, only 41.3 percent are Austrian citizens. Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Vienna bring the average down. Vienna is particularly significant here. Of the 142,001 people on minimum benefits, 52,402 are entitled to asylum and 10,173 to subsidiary protection. In comparison: in the rest of Austria, only 16,680 persons entitled to asylum and 905 persons entitled to subsidiary protection were dependent on social assistance or minimum benefits in the previous year.