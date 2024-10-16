A splendid volume to celebrate a milestone birthday

The number 529 doesn't seem very festive - but if you add up all the anniversaries that Bühnen Graz is celebrating this year, you come up with a number that is as bizarre as it is impressive: 125 years ago, both the Opera House and the Orpheum were opened, 75 years ago the Vereinigte Bühnen Graz was formed and joined the Austrian Stage Association, 60 years ago the Schauspielhaus was reopened and the youth theater Next Liberty has been running for 29 years - to name just a few of the anniversaries.