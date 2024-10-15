Elon Musk wants to be at the top of the Trump comeback game

Personal and business reasons

Both personal and business reasons are cited for the high-tech billionaire's positioning in the far-right camp. Musk grew up in South Africa during the apartheid regime, characterized by the fear of a black takeover; the fact that he sees migrants as a threat to US democracy may have something to do with this experience. The fact that his son Justine Wilson had his gender entry changed to female and his name to Vivian may also have played a role: The entrepreneur raged afterwards that a "woke mind virus" had killed his son.