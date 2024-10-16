Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will it stay after chaos?

Until the big flood, the railroads were well on track

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 11:00

Every third passenger in Lower Austria used the train more often this year than in the past. The big question, however, is whether this will remain the case after the flood chaos. 

0 Kommentare

Rail travel was quite good this year until the fall. As many as 88 percent of passengers in Lower Austria were satisfied with their current rail journey in the major rail test conducted by the Verkehrsclub (VCÖ). However, the surveys for this evaluation were carried out between April and June.

Railroads now have some catching up to do
It is doubtful whether the assessment would be as positive after the line closures and train cancellations due to the floods. One thing is certain: The railroads - ÖBB, Westbahn, Mariazellerbahn and Raaberbahn were tested in the wide country - have a lot of ground to make up in terms of customer sympathy after the chaos.

Improved quality and comfort
After all, 30 percent of passengers boarded the train more often than in the previous year. And commuters and travelers were also satisfied with the equipment in the carriages: 79 percent on the lines tested confirmed that the quality and comfort of rail travel had definitely improved.

Passengers are consistently satisfied with the equipment of the carriages and the train staff. (Bild: Marek Knopp)
Passengers are consistently satisfied with the equipment of the carriages and the train staff.
(Bild: Marek Knopp)

Unpunctuality as the biggest shortcoming
However, even before the turbulence in the timetable caused by the floods, passengers on the railway between Enns and Leitha felt that there was still room for improvement in terms of the punctuality of trains.

Commuters' wishes still unfulfilled
Also at the top of rail users' wish lists are better network quality for cell phones and Internet in the carriages, more opportunities to take bicycles with them, better coordination with regional bus timetables and more connections outside of traditional commuter times. Mobility expert Michael Schwendinger from the Verkehrsclub also emphasizes this: "Working hours are becoming increasingly flexible. That's why we will need more train services outside peak times in the future."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf