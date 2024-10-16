Will it stay after chaos?
Until the big flood, the railroads were well on track
Every third passenger in Lower Austria used the train more often this year than in the past. The big question, however, is whether this will remain the case after the flood chaos.
Rail travel was quite good this year until the fall. As many as 88 percent of passengers in Lower Austria were satisfied with their current rail journey in the major rail test conducted by the Verkehrsclub (VCÖ). However, the surveys for this evaluation were carried out between April and June.
Railroads now have some catching up to do
It is doubtful whether the assessment would be as positive after the line closures and train cancellations due to the floods. One thing is certain: The railroads - ÖBB, Westbahn, Mariazellerbahn and Raaberbahn were tested in the wide country - have a lot of ground to make up in terms of customer sympathy after the chaos.
Improved quality and comfort
After all, 30 percent of passengers boarded the train more often than in the previous year. And commuters and travelers were also satisfied with the equipment in the carriages: 79 percent on the lines tested confirmed that the quality and comfort of rail travel had definitely improved.
Unpunctuality as the biggest shortcoming
However, even before the turbulence in the timetable caused by the floods, passengers on the railway between Enns and Leitha felt that there was still room for improvement in terms of the punctuality of trains.
Commuters' wishes still unfulfilled
Also at the top of rail users' wish lists are better network quality for cell phones and Internet in the carriages, more opportunities to take bicycles with them, better coordination with regional bus timetables and more connections outside of traditional commuter times. Mobility expert Michael Schwendinger from the Verkehrsclub also emphasizes this: "Working hours are becoming increasingly flexible. That's why we will need more train services outside peak times in the future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.