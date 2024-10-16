Until the big flood, the railroads were well on track

Commuters' wishes still unfulfilled

Also at the top of rail users' wish lists are better network quality for cell phones and Internet in the carriages, more opportunities to take bicycles with them, better coordination with regional bus timetables and more connections outside of traditional commuter times. Mobility expert Michael Schwendinger from the Verkehrsclub also emphasizes this: "Working hours are becoming increasingly flexible. That's why we will need more train services outside peak times in the future."