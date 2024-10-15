Amazon Prime overtakes Netflix as favorite subscription

Price and performance diverge

However, alarm bells should be ringing for all providers when it comes to price-performance ratings. Users rate this as worse for all four major streaming providers compared to the previous year. Disney+ in particular recorded a sharp drop (from 68% to 56%) in the proportion of good to very good ratings. As a result, Amazon Prime leads the ranking this year despite losses (from 65% to 60%). Netflix remains in third place (55%), followed by Apple TV+ in fourth place (52%). "Users are noticing the price increases," says Jäger. "This is punished with lower ratings."