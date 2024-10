Never existed before! National team as a family affair

"It was a strong, positive feeling. I'm very happy to have been substituted and that the game went well," said debutant Daniel Maldini. "I'm glad my parents were here to watch." Coach Luciano Spalletti substituted the 23-year-old for the last 20 minutes or so. The attacker was unable to score a goal. However, the match is said to have been just the beginning of his career in the national jersey.