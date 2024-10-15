Pushed to the ground
IS propagandist tried to rape girl (17)
Unimaginable things are said to have happened to a 17-year-old girl in the municipality of Biedermannsdorf (Lower Austria): An initially unknown person is said to have harassed the teenager and then pushed her to the ground in order to rape her. Fortunately, the victim was able to defend herself. Now it turns out that the suspect is an IS fanatic.
The shameful act took place in March of this year. The 17-year-old Hungarian girl was out and about in the district of Mödling when the man allegedly sexually harassed her. According to the police, the suspect first pushed the victim to the ground, pleasured himself and then ejaculated on her trousers. Due to the Hungarian woman's resistance, the man finally let go of the victim and fled.
Driven to a green area with the victim
During initial investigations, it was finally revealed that the 17-year-old and the suspect had met two days earlier via the internet and had finally arranged to meet on March 18. The suspect - who is only 20 years old - is said to have then driven with the girl on his moped to a green area, where he then carried out the crime.
DNA traces heavily incriminate the Syrian
In the course of the investigation, the police quickly established that the alleged perpetrator - a Syrian asylum seeker - came from Vienna. He was finally arrested there on August 20. When questioned, the 20-year-old denied any guilt, but traces of the Syrian's DNA were found on the victim's trousers, which seriously incriminated him.
Advertised for IS on the internet
During further investigations, files indicating possible terrorist involvement were also found on the suspect's cell phone. The Lower Austrian State Security and Counter-Terrorism Office (LSE NÖ) therefore took over further data analysis - propaganda material from the terrorist organization "Islamist State" was found. In addition, the 20-year-old is said to have produced video material himself, promoting IS and calling for "jihad". The young man sent this material on the internet. He is said to have used it to try to recruit members for the IS.
The man has been in custody in Wiener Neustadt since August. An interrogation was unsuccessful.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.