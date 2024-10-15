IS propagandist tried to rape girl (17)

Advertised for IS on the internet

During further investigations, files indicating possible terrorist involvement were also found on the suspect's cell phone. The Lower Austrian State Security and Counter-Terrorism Office (LSE NÖ) therefore took over further data analysis - propaganda material from the terrorist organization "Islamist State" was found. In addition, the 20-year-old is said to have produced video material himself, promoting IS and calling for "jihad". The young man sent this material on the internet. He is said to have used it to try to recruit members for the IS.