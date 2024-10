Grabher celebrates successful comeback in Sardinia

The former 54th-ranked player in the world, who had even dropped out of the top 1000 after a complicated wrist operation, but has since managed to fight her way back up to position 577, defeated local hero Angelica Raggi (WTA no. 800) 6:3 and 6:0 in just 83 minutes in the second and final qualifying round of the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula.