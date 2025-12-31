Vorteilswelt
Coffee house culture is alive!

Café Witetschka: Colorful cups and cool menu cards

Nachrichten
31.12.2025 15:25
Dominik Zusag, Reinhold Schärf, Klaus Schneeberger, Ronald Schärf and Patrik Zusag present the ...
Dominik Zusag, Reinhold Schärf, Klaus Schneeberger, Ronald Schärf and Patrik Zusag present the new concept at the traditional Witetschka coffee house.(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

With their own cups and a creative coffee menu, the two traditional companies Witetschka and Schärf want to make their coffee house customers' visit even more enjoyable. 

The new concept of the Schärf coffee dynasty was recently presented in the time-honored ambience of the beautiful Witetschka coffee house in Wiener Neustadt. It is not just about the delivery of the coffee beans, but also about the specially provided machine, which enables a special type of coffee extraction.

The hot drink is then served in patented oval, colorful cups. "The shape is so that the aroma can develop better," says company boss Reinhold Schärf himself, explaining his own creation. The idea came to him on the plane when the stewardess was demonstrating how to use the oxygen mask. "80 percent of the pleasure goes through the nose," he explains the purpose of this cup shape.

The newly designed menu card is also unique. Graphically eye-catching, it not only offers the types of coffee on offer, but also lots of interesting facts. For example, you can find out that the beans are bought directly from the farmer, which automatically guarantees him a higher price. Or that only the finest highland Arabica green coffees from the best growing regions in the world are used, which are then roasted in Wiener Neustadt in a gentle 12-15 minute roasting process. 

Company boss Reinhold Schärf himself
Company boss Reinhold Schärf himself(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Dominik and Patrick Zusag took over the coffee house as tenants last year.
Dominik and Patrick Zusag took over the coffee house as tenants last year.(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)


New owners since last year
Witetschka has had new tenants since November 2023 in the form of twins Patrik and Dominik Zusag. The experienced restaurateurs, who also run the "Two Monkeys" and the "Art'z Club", are delighted with the new concept and are proud that Wiener Neustadt - as the headquarters of the Schärf company - was chosen for it. The symbiosis fits. "We run a traditional coffee house that even Vienna can envy," say the two brothers. 

Mayor Klaus Schneeberger is also enthusiastic about the concept, as he considers the Witetschka to be an "institution" and plays a key role in revitalizing the city. "There is life, there is joy," says the passionate coffee drinker, who enjoys ten cups a day himself. 

Folgen Sie uns auf