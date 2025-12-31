Café Witetschka: Colorful cups and cool menu cards

The newly designed menu card is also unique. Graphically eye-catching, it not only offers the types of coffee on offer, but also lots of interesting facts. For example, you can find out that the beans are bought directly from the farmer, which automatically guarantees him a higher price. Or that only the finest highland Arabica green coffees from the best growing regions in the world are used, which are then roasted in Wiener Neustadt in a gentle 12-15 minute roasting process.