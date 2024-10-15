New lawsuits again
Combs allegedly abused 16-year-old at party
According to lawyers, several more lawsuits have been filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual crimes. Among the allegations made by two women and four men is a complaint from a minor at the time of the offense. The acts alleged against the musician are said to have been committed between 1995 and 2021.
"We expect to file many more cases naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants in the coming weeks as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the lawsuits," said Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.
Combs allegedly assaulted 16-year-old boy
Buzbee and other lawyers had recently announced that more than 100 alleged victims had decided to take civil action against Combs for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The lawsuits now filed in Manhattan court are part of this.
In one of the cases, the alleged victim accuses Combs of sexually abusing him at the age of 16 in 1998 at one of his parties in the Hamptons, a luxury vacation region east of New York.
According to the allegations, Combs touched the 16-year-old's genitals; according to the lawsuit, the rapper also allegedly told the teenager that he had to allow such behavior if he wanted to gain a foothold in the music world.
Trial starts in May
Criminal proceedings against Combs are also due to begin on May 5, 2025. The rapper was arrested in New York in mid-September and has been in custody ever since. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of sexually abusing women and using threats and violence to coerce them into attending drug and sex parties.
According to the indictment, the rap mogul "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him for decades to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his actions". He had used his "empire" in the music business to achieve his goals. Combs denies all allegations and pleads not guilty.
Combs, known under the stage names "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" and "Diddy", rose to become one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world in the 1990s. The three-time winner of the US Grammy music award is also a successful music producer and businessman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
