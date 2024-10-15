Emergencies in the audience
Trump appearance has to be ended prematurely
After several medical emergencies in the audience, a campaign event by US presidential candidate Donald Trump had to be ended prematurely. The Republican had previously tried to salvage the situation by playing music and dancing on stage.
The event in the state of Pennsylvania was designed as a kind of citizens' dialog ("Townhall"), which was moderated by the Republican governor of South Dakota and Trump supporter Kristi Noem.
"Hail Mary" during emergency response
After a good half hour and a series of questions from the audience, the first medical emergency occurred in the auditorium. Trump asked the director to play the song "Ave Maria" over the loudspeakers while paramedics attended to the person concerned. Only a short time later, a second medical emergency followed on the other side of the stage. Trump and Noem complained about the heat in the hall and asked security staff to open the doors.
The event was eventually brought to an end. Trump and Noem did not leave the stage immediately, however, but remained there for quite a while. "Anyone else want to faint?" asked Trump jokingly. He asked the director to play "Ave Maria" again and then requested a whole series of other songs, to which he danced and moved. "Let's make it a music festival," said Trump. Before leaving the hall, he chatted with some of his supporters.
There are always medical emergencies at election rallies and interruptions as a result. Many visitors wait for hours to get in, security is tight and some people reach the end of their tether.
Pennsylvania is a contested state
Pennsylvania is considered one of the decisive states in the election due to the close race between Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Some experts even consider it to be the most important of all due to the high number of people voting. Without a victory in the state, which is characterized by a strong middle class, entering the White House would at least be much more difficult. Harris also campaigned in Pennsylvania on Monday evening (local time).
The presidential election will take place on November 5. According to polls, a very close race between Harris and Trump is expected.
