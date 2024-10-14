Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Europa Clipper" launch

Probe to research life on Jupiter’s moon

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 19:36

NASA's Europa Clipper probe lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on its astrobiological mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. The launch had been postponed several times due to Hurricane Milton.

0 Kommentare

"Europa Clipper" is scheduled to reach Jupiter's moon Europa in April 2030. With this mission, the US space agency NASA wants to find out more about Europa - one of Jupiter's dozens of moons. The mission is also investigating the question of whether there is another celestial body in our solar system besides Earth on which life could be possible.

Ocean of liquid water under the ice
Scientists assume that there is an ocean of liquid water beneath the icy surface of the moon Europa. The mission will not directly search for signs of life, but rather for the answer to the question: Does the moon Europa have the conditions that would make life possible?

NASA's Europa Clipper probe lifted off aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket (pictured) on its mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. (Bild: AFP/Chandan Khanna)
NASA's Europa Clipper probe lifted off aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket (pictured) on its mission to Jupiter's moon Europa.
(Bild: AFP/Chandan Khanna)

"Europa is one of the most promising places to look for life beyond Earth," said NASA representative Gina DiBraccio at a press conference last month. It's "not about exploring a world that could have been habitable billions of years ago" like Mars, "but a world that could be habitable today, right now," explained researcher Curt Niebur, who is involved in the Europa Clipper program.

Never before has NASA planned such a large probe (see illustration below) for an interplanetary investigation. It is 30 meters wide when its huge solar panels are fully deployed to capture the faint light reaching Jupiter.

Scientists suspect an ocean of liquid water beneath the surface of the icy moon Europa (in the foreground). (Bild: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Scientists suspect an ocean of liquid water beneath the surface of the icy moon Europa (in the foreground).
(Bild: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Numerous instruments on board
"Europa Clipper" is equipped with numerous sophisticated instruments, including cameras, radar, a spectrograph and a magnetometer to measure its magnetic forces. The mission aims to determine the structure and composition of Europa's icy surface, the depth and even the salinity of its ocean.

It will also investigate how Jupiter and Europa interact - for example, to find out whether water reaches the surface in some places. The aim is to find out whether the three components necessary for life are present: Water, energy and some chemical compounds.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf