Vienna drowns in a flood of parcels: 540,000 items per day

Delivery should cost nothing

The pressure on drivers and companies to deliver on time and promptly is increasing - partly due to the expectation that deliveries should cost nothing. There is an imbalance between the cost of delivery and the low prices that customers ultimately want to pay for it. The infrastructure can't keep up either. Sertic: "This is where the installation of parcel boxes can help." An intelligent arrangement of loading zones should also be promoted. A pilot project is already underway in Vienna.