Football car stolen: The thief is a soccer player himself
After the victory celebration, a Plainfeld footballer was astonished: his car was no longer in the parking lot. An amateur footballer stole the car - because he urgently wanted to get home.
Sporting tensions ran high in Plainfeld at the weekend. Several players clashed during the 1st regional league soccer match against Altenmarkt. In a turbulent final phase of the heated game, the winning goal was not scored until the 93rd minute.
However, things got strange afterwards. While the Plainfeld players celebrated their 3:2 victory with loud chants of "Plainfeld On Fire" in the dressing room, one of the home team's players was already missing his car. The striker only noticed the theft when he tried to carry his bag into his VW Golf, which was no longer in the parking lot.
Bosnian wanted to get home quickly and stole the car to do so
According to the police, a 19-year-old Bosnian drove it home without further ado. He stole the key from the changing room in Plainfeld. The Plainfeld soccer club did not want to comment on why he was able to get into the changing room unnoticed.
The fact is that the police were able to solve the theft quickly. A police patrol in Radstadt found the car the next day. The thief was even at the wheel and confessed to the crime. The reason he gave to the officers was that he wanted to get home quickly from the game and his friends didn't want to leave quickly enough.
Thief faces prison and a stadium ban
"Krone" research shows: The perpetrator comes from the UFC Altenmarkt environment - and thus precisely from the opponent of the Plainfeld kickers from the weekend. The Bosnian was allowed to train with the Altenmarkt reserve team several times in the past, but never appeared in a match for the Pongau side.
He drove to Plainfeld with his training colleagues and then drove home alone in a stolen Golf. Altenmarkt's sporting director Christopher Kiedl immediately drew the consequences: "Any cooperation is over for us." The Bosnian will also be banned from the stadium.
The alleged thief faces a prison sentence of six months to three years. Incidentally, the Plainfeld striker has got his golf back.
