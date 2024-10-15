Young people gave themselves over to the wilderness for three days

500 to 600 hours invested

"At the beginning, however, I didn't fully realize how much work the project actually was," says Eichriedler. In May, the scouting sites in Sweden were sought out, a safety concept was drawn up and a lot of practicing was done. "500 to 600 hours were invested in the preparation and follow-up work alone," says the project manager. The adventure then started at the beginning of August for the seven teams of two and seven adults in the organizing team.