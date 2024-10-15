For 72 hours
Young people gave themselves over to the wilderness for three days
14 scouts from Braunau were left to their own devices for 72 hours in Sweden. The teams of two had only ten items with them and also had to solve two different tasks every day. They filmed themselves with an action camera and the results are shown on YouTube.
Their biggest adventure to date was experienced by 14 young people - aged 13 to 16 - in Sweden. The members of the Braunau scout group were sent out into the Swedish wilderness in teams of two - following the example of the successful YouTube format "7 vs Wild".
Sweden was chosen
"Last year, we discussed where we should hold the 2024 scout summer camp. The decision was made in favor of Sweden, but there was no mention of the current concept. When I watched '7 vs. Wild' myself, the idea came to me," explains initiator Patrick Eichriedler, who has 27 years of scouting experience himself.
500 to 600 hours invested
"At the beginning, however, I didn't fully realize how much work the project actually was," says Eichriedler. In May, the scouting sites in Sweden were sought out, a safety concept was drawn up and a lot of practicing was done. "500 to 600 hours were invested in the preparation and follow-up work alone," says the project manager. The adventure then started at the beginning of August for the seven teams of two and seven adults in the organizing team.
The young people were only allowed to take ten items with them into the wilderness of southern Sweden. The main task was to build a weatherproof shelter.
Premiere on November 8
The young people filmed themselves with an action camera. "We managed to collect 50 hours of video material. I finished editing the third episode at the weekend," says Eichriedler. The film premiere will take place on November 8 at the HTL Braunau. The first episode will also be released on YouTube on the same day. Then the participants will also see how their colleagues proceeded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.