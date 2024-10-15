Vorteilswelt
Music disturbs

High-ranking politicians want to turn off the power to Graz’s in-club

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 06:00

Styrian members of parliament and club staff feel disturbed by music in one of the Landhaus courtyards. A comprehensive catalog of measures is now being drawn up.

The gallows courtyard of the Landhaus in Graz was once a notorious execution site in the provincial capital, in keeping with its name. Fortunately, those dark times are long gone. Instead of executioners, bouncers now play the role of fate. Where doomed men once sent their final prayers to heaven, people have been dancing, partying and celebrating life deep into the night for years. The trendy "Katze Katze" club has long since achieved cult status far beyond the city limits of Graz.

But now it could be on its last legs, to stay with the historical significance of the location. At least that's the conclusion you come to if you look at the lively correspondence between Department 2, which is responsible for the state's real estate, and the state parliament directorate.

"Operational lockdown"
There is talk of a "ban on operations in the Galgenhof" as well as a "decibel limit", a "new usage concept" and a "voluntary withdrawal of all commercial licenses for the Galgenhof". According to the report, the loud club music disturbs the staff in the political offices and also the members of the state parliament in their work.

The music in the Katze Katze attracts many guests, especially at weekends. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/nikkytok)
The music in the Katze Katze attracts many guests, especially at weekends.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/nikkytok)

When asked, the parliamentary administration clarifies that this is currently only a draft - the wishes of all parliamentary groups have been compiled and passed on to Department 2 in a coordinated manner.

"Bringing it down to a common denominator"
"The aim is to take into account the needs of employees in the political offices and parliament in future. However, I am confident that we will ultimately be able to bring all interests down to a common denominator," clarifies department head Christine Klug.

Judith and Gerald Schwarz, bosses of the Aiola Group, run the "Katze Katze" as well as the legendary Landhauskeller. (Bild: Richard Heintz)
Judith and Gerald Schwarz, bosses of the Aiola Group, run the "Katze Katze" as well as the legendary Landhauskeller.
(Bild: Richard Heintz)

Gerald Schwarz, operator of the Landhauskeller and the club, also remains calm: "We have already done without music on meeting days recently, because they can last late into the night. Now the wish is that there is no operation at all on these days. As Tuesday is not our decisive day, that will be feasible."

