High-ranking politicians want to turn off the power to Graz’s in-club

The gallows courtyard of the Landhaus in Graz was once a notorious execution site in the provincial capital, in keeping with its name. Fortunately, those dark times are long gone. Instead of executioners, bouncers now play the role of fate. Where doomed men once sent their final prayers to heaven, people have been dancing, partying and celebrating life deep into the night for years. The trendy "Katze Katze" club has long since achieved cult status far beyond the city limits of Graz.