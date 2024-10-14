U21 era comes to an end
Gregoritsch farewell: “Want to show character!”
The meaningless away match in France on Tuesday (18:30) marks the end of an era. Team boss Werner Gregoritsch steps down after missing out on qualifying for the European Championship and almost 13 years in charge of Austria's U21 team. Ahead of his 115th game in this role, the 66-year-old is once again counting on the character of his squad - he is leaving open the question of whether this is a final farewell to soccer.
"We want to show character and say goodbye in the best possible way," emphasized Gregoritsch, whose team are underdogs in Nancy. The surprising 2:0 win over Les Bleus in Ried last November - one of Gregoritsch's most memorable victories - does nothing to change that. In sporting terms, the three-pointer was ultimately worthless. Two draws against Cyprus put the red-white-red team in an awkward position, the race to catch up having failed at the latest with the 1:1 draw against Slovenia last Friday.
ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel intends to present a successor in November, by which time amateur golfer Gregoritsch will perhaps be teeing off on a different green. In any case, his life has been shaped by the Lederwuchtel. In the 1980s, the man from Graz was a striker for his youth club GAK as well as VÖEST and Vienna in the Bundesliga, and his transition to coaching was seamless.
The last word has not yet been spoken
After spells at GAK, Mattersburg, LASK and Kapfenberg in the top two tiers, the former German and gymnastics teacher took up the U21 job in 2012. His points average (1.89) is quite respectable, but he did not manage more than one final round qualification (2019).
For Gregoritsch, who was always "running at full speed" on and off the pitch, beat cancer in the nineties and survived a heart attack in 2020, much of his life will continue to revolve around soccer - after all, his son Michael is a striker for both the ÖFB team and SC Freiburg. Whether we will see him in a coaching or official role again remains to be seen. "I don't want to use the word 'finally' in connection with retirement," Gregoritsch recently told the Kurier newspaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.