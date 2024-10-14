Gregoritsch farewell: “Want to show character!”

For Gregoritsch, who was always "running at full speed" on and off the pitch, beat cancer in the nineties and survived a heart attack in 2020, much of his life will continue to revolve around soccer - after all, his son Michael is a striker for both the ÖFB team and SC Freiburg. Whether we will see him in a coaching or official role again remains to be seen. "I don't want to use the word 'finally' in connection with retirement," Gregoritsch recently told the Kurier newspaper.