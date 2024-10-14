She should be watching
Lawsuit reveals: West wanted sex with Censori’s mom
That would have shocked even Dr. Freud. Kanye West didn't seem to be satisfied with having Bianca Censori alone in bed. According to a complaint by his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta, which Page Six has now revealed, the rapper had a shocking sex fantasy.
He had a fetish which, according to Pisciotta, involved him demanding sexual intercourse with the mothers of the women with whom he had a sexual relationship.
Bianca's mother Alexandra Censori is also said to have been on his "list" - but before he said yes to the 29-year-old in December 2022. According to the court file, he sent Bianca a text message on September 28, 2022 that read: "I want your mother fi****. Before she flies back."
At the time, Australian Alexandra Censori had visited her daughter in Los Angeles. He is said to have shown the screenshot to Pisciotta, who worked for West's Yeezy company between 2021 and 2022. Kanye is said to have written on a second one: "I want you to watch me fi your mom****"
Censori, who was only allowed to be in the USA at the time thanks to a work visa issued by Yeezy, is said to have replied "in a way that West expected - out of fear for her job". She texted back: "Alexandra is married. For that, I'm f**** someone this weekend and will tell you who it was when you're in me!"
Serious accusations against West
Influencer Pisciotta, who claims to have received a 4 million dollar salary for her post with Jeezy after a promotion, claims to have been knocked out by West with a drugged drink: "Shortly after he brought me a drink, I became disoriented and lost control of my body. The next day I didn't remember anything about the night and only felt shame. West then told me that we had 'had something together'".
Shortly afterwards, she was fired: "The company promised me a 3 million dollar settlement that was never paid."
In June, Pisciotta then sued West for "unfair dismissal". She is insisting on her severance pay plus damages.
