Pole (31) on trial
Parents found dead son: murder trial in Tyrol
A Pole is to stand trial for murder on Monday at Innsbruck Regional Court. The 31-year-old is accused of killing a local acquaintance (36) with a knife at the end of October 2023 in Itter (district of Kitzbühel) through "massive violence".
Nothing was known about the motive or the exact course of events in the run-up to the trial. The accused has largely remained silent about the accusations so far; according to the public prosecutor's office, he merely stated that he could not remember anything because he was heavily intoxicated. However, according to the prosecution, he was sane at the time of the crime.
Conflicts between victim and accused
Apparently, the victim and the alleged perpetrator had previously had frequent conflicts with each other. Due to his mental state, the Pole was temporarily taken to a forensic therapy center. Due to a personality disorder, a petition for placement is to be filed in addition to the murder charge.
Body discovered by his own parents
The 36-year-old's body was found in his apartment in Itter at the end of October 2023. Particularly tragic: his own parents had discovered their dead son in the kitchen. "After returning from vacation", as an investigator told the "Krone" at the time.
The current defendant was arrested three days after the crime. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.
