In a European comparison
Austrians still swear by cash
Austria continues to lag far behind other countries when it comes to cashless payments. With an average of 300 electronic transactions in 2023, the Alpine republic is once again in the bottom third compared to 16 other European countries.
According to the report, the most cashless payments - i.e. transactions by credit card, bank card or smartphone - were made in Norway last year with an average of 815 per capita.
It was followed by Luxembourg (753), Ireland (705) and Denmark (675). Germany was only just ahead of Austria with 304 transactions. Only Spain (288), Malta (243) and Italy (194) recorded fewer transactions than the Alpine republic.
Upturn in digital transactions
Despite the continued high cash ratio, digital transactions are also on the rise in this country. With growth of 16.3% compared to the previous year, Austria recorded the fourth strongest increase in a country comparison in 2023.
Growth in the payment industry
The global payment industry has also grown: turnover rose from 1.6 trillion to 1.8 trillion US dollars last year. However, growth is likely to slow down in the coming years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.