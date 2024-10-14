Dozens injured
Israeli soldiers killed in drone attack
Four soldiers have been killed in a drone attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia on an Israeli army base near the town of Binyamina. Seven other soldiers were seriously injured.
According to rescue services, more than 60 people were injured in the attack on Sunday. This makes it one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel since the start of the Gaza war just over a year ago.
Attack without warning
The warning sirens did not sound before the attack. "We will investigate how a drone can enter and hit a base without warning," announced Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in a statement shortly after midnight, according to the media.
"We are committed to providing better protection," he said. They would "learn" from the incident and "improve". Further projectiles were successfully intercepted.
According to an initial investigation, Hezbollah launched two kamikaze drones from Lebanon that entered Israeli airspace from the sea, the Times of Israel reported.
Drone disappeared from radar
Both drones were detected by radar and one was shot down off the coast north of Haifa. Aircraft and helicopters had tracked the second drone, but it had disappeared from radar.
The pro-Iranian Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. They had attacked an Israeli military training camp in Binyamina with a "squadron of attack drones". Israel's radar systems had failed to detect the sophisticated drones, Hezbollah announced on Telegram that night.
"More violent attacks" possible
The Shiite militia announced even more violent attacks if the neighboring state does not stop its offensive in Lebanon - and "that what it experienced today in southern Haifa is only a small foretaste of what awaits if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and beloved people".
Fatalities in Lebanon
In Lebanon, dozens of people were again killed in Israeli attacks. 51 people were killed and 174 people were injured. According to the army, three soldiers from the regular Lebanese armed forces were also injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
