Austria's national soccer team has underlined its ambitions. After Sunday's 5:1 gala against Norway in Linz, the ÖFB team not only have promotion back to the top division of the Nations League in their own hands. According to team boss Ralf Rangnick, they have also "impressively confirmed" that the successes of the recent past were "not just a flight of fancy". Rangnick sees a positive development - with the clear goal of participating in the 2026 World Cup.
"I measure myself by the World Cup qualification," Rangnick emphasized. The Austrians' chances of being drawn from pot one in the draw in mid-December have at least not diminished as a result of their performances in Linz against Kazakhstan (4:0) and Norway. "We already know that we need performances like this to qualify - regardless of whether we come from pot one or two," said Rangnick. Only the twelve group winners qualify directly for next year's tournament in North America.
Since the last time Austria took part in the World Cup in 1998, they have always had "quite decent players", said Rangnick. Many players from his current squad - still under his predecessor Franco Foda - had already been involved in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. "We lost to Wales, not exactly the hub of the soccer world either," said the German after the two highest competitive match wins of his team manager era.
Three headed goals
After Kazakhstan, the ÖFB team also dictated proceedings against the Norwegians, to whom they had lost 2-1 in Oslo in September. The statistics showed 10:1 shots on goal. "What I particularly liked was that we always kept our foot on the gas pedal," Rangnick explained. None of his players amazed him. "But they all played at a very high level. That's how it should be. The energy that the team exuded was infectious in a positive sense. They keep recharging each other."
In the end, the Norwegians resigned themselves. "It was still a tough game," said Rangnick. Norway is a top opponent. "For me, they're one of the most exciting teams in Europe." Nevertheless, Austria scored four goals in 22 minutes after the break. "You have to score three headers against the biggest team in the world first," praised the ÖFB coach. "Our team thrives on energy, on the number of sprints, on the intensity of the sprints, on the fact that everyone gets involved. We won almost every second ball."
Norway's star striker Erling Haaland was kept under control apart from two top chances in the early stages. Gernot Trauner delivered a masterful performance despite his lack of match practice at Feyenoord Rotterdam due to his physical problems. Rangnick: "You can only take your hat off to him." There was praise not only for Marko Arnautovic, who scored twice, but also for players such as Romano Schmid. "It's a pleasure to see how much confidence he plays with."
Rangnick described the goal conceded by Alexander Sörloth as "a bit cheap". However, he did not want to reproach his current one-goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who had not come out consistently enough for a cross. "That was certainly a goal where he was between a rock and a hard place." But the outfield players should also have defended better. Pentz was always involved in the build-up play, "almost like an extra outfield player".
Now they have it in their own hands
The interim low in September ("Maybe it was good in hindsight") has been forgotten. "It was important that we won by more than one goal," Rangnick emphasized. This puts them ahead in the direct duel with Norway - and with victories in the two remaining games on November 14 in Kazakhstan and three days later in Vienna against Slovenia, they would be group winners.
"It's good to know that we have it in our own hands," said Rangnick. "That's a good feeling." However, the journey to Kazakhstan, including the six-and-a-half-hour flight and huge time difference, was not an easy one. Norway drew 0-0 in Almaty, while Slovenia fought back to win 1-0 on Sunday - warning enough.
ÖFB team with good chances
The group winners will be promoted to League A, the runners-up will be relegated in March 2025 and the third-placed team will play for relegation. The first pot for the World Cup qualifying draw will most likely be made up of the eight quarter-finalists from the top division, the Nations League, and the next four best teams in the world rankings. Austria is currently Europe's number twelve in this list - and therefore has a good chance if no outsider finishes in the top two of its group in the A-League.
The ÖFB could make personnel decisions at manager level sooner than this decision. On Friday, a landmark presidium meeting is scheduled in Vienna, including a debate on a possible reform of the management bodies. Rangnick did not want to comment on the events.
