ÖFB team with good chances

The group winners will be promoted to League A, the runners-up will be relegated in March 2025 and the third-placed team will play for relegation. The first pot for the World Cup qualifying draw will most likely be made up of the eight quarter-finalists from the top division, the Nations League, and the next four best teams in the world rankings. Austria is currently Europe's number twelve in this list - and therefore has a good chance if no outsider finishes in the top two of its group in the A-League.