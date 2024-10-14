Autumn fatigue has set in

Woke up too late

Wals-Grünau also had a different plan against Röthis. The Flachgau side were able to equalize the early goal by the hosts, but not the second. "We only woke up after conceding the second goal," said Grünau coach Christoph Knaus after the 2-1 defeat, but he also had praise to offer: "I'm proud of the way we fought after that. We also had two or three good chances, but Röthis were simply more effective."