Clubs a little sluggish
Autumn fatigue has set in
The Salzburg West League clubs were out of form last weekend.The coaches complained about the players' sluggishness and lack of aggression.Only Kuchl put in a strong performance, but lacked the necessary luck.
What a weekend for the Salzburg clubs in the Westliga. Of the six representatives, only Austria Salzburg managed a win. The Violets thus reduced the gap to Imst, who drew against Dornbirn, to one point. However, the performance was poor. "It was just a bad day," said Milos Savic. At least they got the three points. The other "Stierwoscha" can't say the same for themselves, autumn fatigue seems to have set in.
FC Pinzgau faced a supposedly weaker opponent in Schwaz, but still lost 0:1. "They were more aggressive, gave us a run for our money," said coach Florian Klausner's players, who only had the short end of the stick and no efficiency in front of goal. "We had two chances of a thousand. The most annoying thing is that we didn't get into the game the way we wanted to."
Woke up too late
Wals-Grünau also had a different plan against Röthis. The Flachgau side were able to equalize the early goal by the hosts, but not the second. "We only woke up after conceding the second goal," said Grünau coach Christoph Knaus after the 2-1 defeat, but he also had praise to offer: "I'm proud of the way we fought after that. We also had two or three good chances, but Röthis were simply more effective."
Kuchl were the only team to put in a strong performance against Hohenems. The Tennengau side led the game from the 29th minute thanks to Marco Hödl. The Vorarlberg side only managed to equalize seconds before the end. "It really hurts us, we're hugely disappointed," sighed head coach Tom Hofer. He is satisfied with the performance. "We would have deserved to win. But we don't have the necessary luck at the moment." The fourth draw in a row means that Holzgemeinde are still stuck in the standings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.