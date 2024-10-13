Naturalization of footballers: changes at the ÖFB

"... then that has to be respected"

According to Schöttel, the ÖFB's youth team managers have a clear mandate to look after players who are eligible for several nations and to keep in touch. "That's what everyone does." Sometimes you get an explanation for a change of nation, sometimes not. "If someone decides that they want to play for their parents' or grandparents' home country, for whatever reason, then that should be respected. Some obviously just have a very strong connection to the country of their ancestors, even if they started their sporting development with us."