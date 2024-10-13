"Set up more clearly"
Naturalization of footballers: changes at the ÖFB
The battle for dual nationals such as Paul Wanner and talented players who are eligible for two or more national teams due to their origins has long since become a key task for soccer associations. Sports director Peter Schöttel wants to give the ÖFB a clearer line.
"It's an issue that we will be tackling a little differently in the near future, including structurally," explained Schöttel. Talks are currently underway about the exact mode.
Among other things, Schöttel wants to speed up the naturalization process for players who decide to come to Austria. "We want to make this clearer for us in the future." In addition to the Sports Directorate, the ÖFB's legal department is also heavily involved in the process. "They are also in contact with the relevant authorities. Every case is different. Some go faster and some take a long time."
ÖFB continues to make efforts for "jewel"
No naturalization is necessary for Wanner. The 18-year-old son of an Austrian mother and a German father has both citizenships. The talented attacking player has played for all DFB youth teams and made his brief debut for the German U21s this week. However, the ÖFB has not yet given up hope. "The exchange is good, but he just has two nice options," said Schöttel.
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has been trying to convince Wanner to join him for more than two years. Even the U21 assignment will not change anything for the time being. According to FIFA regulations, players under the age of 21 can only change associations after three senior internationals for one nation. "At the end of the day, it's a question of where he sees the best chance of playing regularly over the next three, four or five years, including the upcoming tournaments," said Rangnick.
Wanner? "He will be even better"
The decision is likely to be made next year at the earliest. Rangnick explained that Wanner wanted to concentrate on a good season in Heidenheim for the time being. After a year at second-division club Elversberg, the Bayern loanee has impressed with five competitive goals at the German Bundesliga club so far. "His development has been really good. These were definitely exactly the right stages for him to progress step by step," said Schöttel. "But he's getting even better. He's in the middle of a good process."
The ÖFB recently lost two other 18-year-old talents to the Croatian association. Offensive hope Leon Lalic was followed this year by Salzburg's Oliver Lukic. Both of them grew up in Vienna and once switched to Red Bull from the Austria youth team. Lalic, who Salzburg sold to Manchester City subsidiary Lommel SK in Belgium for four million euros last year, played for Austria up to U17 level, Lukic up to U18.
Lukic already played for Salzburg's professionals in the Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kiev in the summer, but most recently the midfielder played for Liefering again - and for Croatia's U19 team. "He has made a clear statement that he wants to play for another nation," explained Schöttel. "But that doesn't mean it's over for the A team."
"... then that has to be respected"
According to Schöttel, the ÖFB's youth team managers have a clear mandate to look after players who are eligible for several nations and to keep in touch. "That's what everyone does." Sometimes you get an explanation for a change of nation, sometimes not. "If someone decides that they want to play for their parents' or grandparents' home country, for whatever reason, then that should be respected. Some obviously just have a very strong connection to the country of their ancestors, even if they started their sporting development with us."
Others, such as Salzburg's Amar Dedic (Bosnia) or Luka Sucic, who moved to Real Sociedad, were born in Austria like Manchester City star Mateo Kovacic (both Croatia), but have never played for an ÖFB youth team. "With some of them, it can't be avoided," said Schöttel about missing out on talent. However, the head of sport emphasized: "Quite a few have also chosen us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.