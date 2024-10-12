Duel with Austria
Norway team boss warns: “We have to fight back!”
Norway's soccer team boss Ståle Solbakken has once again prepared his team for Austria's intense approach. "We have to defend ourselves, fight back and give everything to try and still be at the top of the table after the game," explained the national coach on the eve of the Nations League match in Linz on Sunday (20:45). "It's important that we can take a good result back to Norway."
The Norwegians won the first leg 2:1 in Oslo in September. A draw would give them a good chance of advancing to the A-League as group winners. Nevertheless, they have been warned about Austria's counter-pressing. "I know that they will field a good team," said Solbakken, who highlighted the ÖFB team's midfield center with the two sixes Nicolas Seiwald and Konrad Laimer as well as attacking player Christoph Baumgartner.
"If we play 4-4-2, ..."
As in the first leg and the 3-0 win over Slovenia on Thursday, Solbakken will rely on his attacking duo of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sörloth, who have recently been euphorically hailed by the Norwegian media as the best in Europe. However, the team boss left the tactical formation open. Sörloth could also switch to the right wing. The second balls are important. Solbakken: "If we play 4-4-2, the two strikers have to stay close together so that someone can always pick them up after long balls."
Haaland is even more physically demanding in the national team than at his ball-dominant club Manchester City, said the team boss. However, his sprinting at the opponent helps "enormously". It is also important to have a player like Sörloth. "He's very, very good in the spaces in between, can drop well. It's a variable system."
"It's important that we keep both feet on the ground."
The Atletico Madrid striker had already caused the Austrians a few problems in Oslo. "It's very important that we have a lot of variation in our build-up play," said Sörloth. "We want to take the good mood after the wins against Austria and Slovenia with us, the energy and the power." The 28-year-old did not want to overestimate the current hype surrounding the national team at home: "It's important that we keep our feet on the ground."
Norway have not qualified for a major tournament in 24 years - but for now, only the Nations League counts, emphasized Sörloth. Captain Martin Ödegaard's ankle injury in the first clash with the ÖFB team was "bad", which is why the Arsenal star will also be missing in Linz. However, Sörloth did not blame Baumgartner after the unfortunate action, which had triggered strong reactions in Norway five weeks ago: "I think it was a duel and not a bad intention on his part."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.