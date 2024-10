Graz “gender circus” causes a stir

State Councillor for Education Werner Amon (ÖVP) also shakes his head: "I think these kinds of questions to children are exaggerated." This is why the children's portal, the new digital registration platform for childcare places in the province of Styria (currently still in test mode, mandatory from 2025), only offers three options. "Male, female and not specified", clarifies Amon. "Children with a gender that cannot be clearly assigned biologically must not be discriminated against."