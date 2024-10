Outcry from officers at Innsbruck prison

In an email from the prison management to the staff - which is available to the "Krone" - there is talk of a "trial run". Several sides have expressed the wish to try out a new form of duty rostering, which would allow staff to take more days off in total with less additional workload. The following statement was made in this regard: "The particular challenges of the penal system and the execution of measures are always in the area of tension between high-quality performance of duties by the employees and a good work-life balance for them."