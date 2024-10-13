Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Household and leisure

Fatal accidents: Tyrol is the sad leader

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 08:00

Statistics show a dramatic increase in fatalities in the areas of household, leisure and sport. In percentage terms, Tyrol is the sad leader. The KFV is calling for more education. This could also save a lot of money.

0 Kommentare

The Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) has a sad result to present to the public. For "with the exception of Vienna, there has been an increase in fatal accidents in the domestic, leisure and sports sectors in all federal states over the past 20 years". In 2004, there were still 2480 fatal accident victims nationwide. By the previous year, this figure had risen by 25 percent to 3094.

In the statistics, the "Holy Land" stands out in particular as the sad front-runner. While 203 fatalities were counted in accidents in 2004, the figure for the previous year was 316, an increase of a whopping 56 percent. More than in any other federal state.

Symbol photo (Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
Symbol photo
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)

Potential savings of around 520 million euros
And what about injuries in accidents? The KFV only presents the figures for all nine federal states combined. "According to these figures, the number of people injured in all types of accidents in 2023 was 783,000." Of course, this also costs money. Because the treatment costs incurred amounted to 2.6 billion euros.

In view of these figures, the experts calculate that "a reduction in accident-related cases with injuries of just 20 percent would save hospitals around 520 million euros".

Zitat Icon

If we were able to reduce the number of all accident fatalities by 54 percent to the same extent as road fatalities, Austria would not have a total of 3094 accident fatalities per year, as was the case recently, but 1671 fewer fatalities.

Johanna Trauner-Karner

More education required
Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of the Sports and Leisure Safety Research Unit, adds: "If we were able to reduce the number of all accident fatalities by 54 percent to the same extent as traffic fatalities, then Austria would not have a total of 3094 accident fatalities per year, as was the case recently, but 1671 fewer fatalities."

The doctor calls on the new federal government to "do more to promote protective equipment and awareness campaigns".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf