Household and leisure
Fatal accidents: Tyrol is the sad leader
Statistics show a dramatic increase in fatalities in the areas of household, leisure and sport. In percentage terms, Tyrol is the sad leader. The KFV is calling for more education. This could also save a lot of money.
The Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) has a sad result to present to the public. For "with the exception of Vienna, there has been an increase in fatal accidents in the domestic, leisure and sports sectors in all federal states over the past 20 years". In 2004, there were still 2480 fatal accident victims nationwide. By the previous year, this figure had risen by 25 percent to 3094.
In the statistics, the "Holy Land" stands out in particular as the sad front-runner. While 203 fatalities were counted in accidents in 2004, the figure for the previous year was 316, an increase of a whopping 56 percent. More than in any other federal state.
Potential savings of around 520 million euros
And what about injuries in accidents? The KFV only presents the figures for all nine federal states combined. "According to these figures, the number of people injured in all types of accidents in 2023 was 783,000." Of course, this also costs money. Because the treatment costs incurred amounted to 2.6 billion euros.
In view of these figures, the experts calculate that "a reduction in accident-related cases with injuries of just 20 percent would save hospitals around 520 million euros".
If we were able to reduce the number of all accident fatalities by 54 percent to the same extent as road fatalities, Austria would not have a total of 3094 accident fatalities per year, as was the case recently, but 1671 fewer fatalities.
Johanna Trauner-Karner
More education required
Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of the Sports and Leisure Safety Research Unit, adds: "If we were able to reduce the number of all accident fatalities by 54 percent to the same extent as traffic fatalities, then Austria would not have a total of 3094 accident fatalities per year, as was the case recently, but 1671 fewer fatalities."
The doctor calls on the new federal government to "do more to promote protective equipment and awareness campaigns".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
