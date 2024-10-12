Former Chancellor Kern: “It’s just Rudi Fußi’s show”

The cities alone are not enough for the SPÖ

In other words: concentrating solely on well-educated city dwellers is not enough, as he knows from his own experience, says Kern. In Eisenstadt, he said that focusing on pensioners and the yoga teacher from Vienna Neubau was not enough. Kern had lived in the seventh district.

Burgenland and Vienna as role models

And: Burgenland's economic policy is a successful model. Nowhere else have average incomes risen so much in recent years, says Kern. Also thanks to the minimum wage. The fact that the Vienna SPÖ, which is at enmity with its Burgenland comrades, is also doing a lot of things right and that Vienna is therefore the most liveable city in the world is by no means a contradiction.