Prime Minister Barnier steals the show

Macron "only" a moderator

At the most recent cabinet meeting, at which the new government's draft budget was presented, Macron confined himself to the unusual role of a moderator, merely giving the others the floor. Sitting around the table were numerous ministers whom he would have preferred not to appoint. "This is not my government," Macron emphasized in the small circle. He was "ashamed" of some of the members of the government, he said, referring to the particularly conservative ones among them.