On drugs
Ignored barrier, ended up in a ditch: injured
Because he ignored a roadworks barrier, a 20-year-old car driver and his passenger (17) ended up in a ditch in Tyrol. Both were injured and had to be taken to hospital. As it turned out, the two were on drugs.
A local man (20) disregarded a roadworks barrier in a company parking lot in Fieberbrunn (Tyrol) at around 11.15 p.m. on Friday - with devastating consequences. He drove his car over the edge of the road and came to a standstill in the ditch between the sidewalk and the B164 road passing by.
Both occupants were found to be under the influence of narcotics and the driver's license was therefore temporarily revoked.
Driver and co-driver injured
Not only the driver but also his passenger (17) were injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital in St. Johann in Tirol. "Both vehicle occupants were found to be under the influence of narcotics and the driver's license was therefore temporarily revoked," according to the investigators.
Only one lane of the main road passable
The car sustained considerable material damage, as the police also reported. Only one lane of the B164 could be used for the duration of the accident investigation and vehicle recovery. A report will be made to the relevant authorities. The Fieberbrunn fire brigade was deployed with three vehicles and ten emergency personnel, two rescue vehicles and an emergency vehicle, a towing company and a police patrol.
