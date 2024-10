Eminem is going to be a grandpa: daughter reveals baby’s gender

But right from the start: Eminem has included a touching scene in the music video for his new song "Temporary" (see video above).

Between numerous heart-warming clips from old home videos, in which the 51-year-old can be seen with his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, there is a clip in which the now 28-year-old Hailie Jade presents her dad with a blue football jersey with the number one and the word "Grandpa".