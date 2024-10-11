Camera team finds remains of dead climber

DNA samples to shed light

Members of the Irvine family have agreed to have DNA samples taken to ensure that the body part belongs to Andrew Irvine, it was said. "This is an object of his and there is something of his in it," said Irvine's great-niece Julie Summers, according to Chin. She suspects that the remains of both climbers were caught by avalanches and torn apart as a result of the glacier movements. Mallory's body was found by a search expedition in 1999, Irvine remained missing.