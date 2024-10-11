SPÖ stands united behind regional leader Doskozil

Caring relatives and energy communities

Doskozil began by saying that it was an "emotional and thrilling moment" to be at the helm of the SPÖ Burgenland. He evoked the Burgenland way and reviewed the measures taken by the state government. A central core element was the minimum wage. "This is the concrete answer for the reality of life, for the lower income groups. I would like to see this minimum wage rolled out across the whole of Austria." Much has also been achieved in the care sector, said Doskozil. He referred to the model of caring relatives. "71 care support points are being set up in Burgenland. We will decentralize care. We will ensure that people are cared for where they live, where they are at home."