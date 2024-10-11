99.6 % approval
SPÖ stands united behind regional leader Doskozil
At the SPÖ party conference in Eisenstadt, Hans Peter Doskozil was confirmed as party leader in Burgenland with 99.6% of the vote. An overwhelming success!
Hans Peter Doskozil loves the music of Bruce Springsteen. "Dancing in the Dark" blared from the speakers as the 54-year-old marched into the Eisenstadt Cultural Center to be confirmed as SPÖ provincial party chairman. He was the only candidate, so no Excel files could be entered incorrectly this time - the approval rating was 99.63%, compared to 98.4% in 2018 and 97.8% two years ago. This means that not even a handful of the 277 delegates spoke out against Doskozil or marked invalid ballots. Seems negligible.
Voting also took place on the state list for the state elections, which Doskozil leads as the top candidate. He is followed by government members Astrid Eisenkopf, Daniela Winkler, Heinrich Dorner and Leonhard Schneemann.
Caring relatives and energy communities
Doskozil began by saying that it was an "emotional and thrilling moment" to be at the helm of the SPÖ Burgenland. He evoked the Burgenland way and reviewed the measures taken by the state government. A central core element was the minimum wage. "This is the concrete answer for the reality of life, for the lower income groups. I would like to see this minimum wage rolled out across the whole of Austria." Much has also been achieved in the care sector, said Doskozil. He referred to the model of caring relatives. "71 care support points are being set up in Burgenland. We will decentralize care. We will ensure that people are cared for where they live, where they are at home."
Charging electric cars at the same price as at home
Doskozil also spoke about energy supply. He announced a model that does not exist anywhere else in Europe. The country would establish an energy community. "Everyone who charges their e-car at Burgenland Energie filling stations will do so at the same price as at home."
Kern praises the "Burgenland way"
The regional elections in Burgenland will take place on 19 January 2023. In 2020, 49.94% of the votes were cast for the SPÖ. With Norbert Hofer from the FPÖ, Doskozil will have a serious opponent to deal with. In any case, former Federal Chancellor Christian Kern praised the "Burgenland way" yesterday. He believes "that Doskozil will expand his absolute majority".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.