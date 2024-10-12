An explosive letter
Mayors are now increasing pressure for a nursing solution
After three years, the "Community Nurses" pilot project comes to an end at the end of the year - and there is uncertainty among municipalities and employees as to what will happen next. More than 15 mayors have now written a clear letter to the state government demanding a solution.
This solidarity is remarkable. No fewer than 17 Styrian mayors have recently sent a letter to the provincial government: from Bad Gleichenberg to Stattegg, from Feldbach to Graz, Leoben and Kapfenberg to Neumarkt. ÖVP, SPÖ, KPÖ and citizens' lists - everything is represented.
They are concerned about the future of the "Community Nursing" project. This unwieldy term refers to nursing staff who visit and advise families in local communities, primarily with a preventative approach. There are currently 49 nurses in 36 communities.
Signatories of the letter
Michael Karl (Bad Gleichenberg), David Tischler (Deutsch-Goritz), Josef Ober (Feldbach), Fritz Partl (Gamlitz), Doris Dirnberger (Gratwein-Straßengel), Elke Kahr (Graz), Jakob Frey (Hart bei Graz), Thomas Teubl (Kaindorf), Matthäus Bachernegg (Kapfenberg), Franz Gruber (Kumberg), Joachim Schnabel (Lang), Kurt Wallner (Leoben), Stefan Helmreich (Lieboch), Josef Maier (Neumarkt), Ewald Heimgartner (Pölstal) and Andreas Kahr-Walzl (Statteg).
"Urgent" request for a decision by the end of October
But after three years, the pilot project will come to an end at the end of December. "So far, there is no concrete information as to whether and in what form it will be continued," complain the local leaders. This uncertainty is unacceptable for the municipalities and the employees: "Losing these valuable skilled workers would be catastrophic and must be prevented at all costs."
It is proposed that the project be extended by at least twelve months. And they "urgently" request that a decision be communicated by the end of October.
It is unacceptable that just before the end of the project it is still unclear whether and how the 'Community Nurses' will be continued.
Sandra Krautwaschl (Die Grünen)
Bild: LT-Stmk/Erwin Scheriau
Greens and KPÖ put pressure on
State political support comes from the Greens, who are bringing the issue to the state parliament session on Tuesday: "It is unacceptable that it is still unclear whether and how community nursing will be continued in Styria just before the program expires," says Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party. Her KPÖ counterpart Claudia Klimt-Weithaler also criticizes: "I don't know what the state government is still waiting for. This important service must be preserved."
"Offer security in the foreseeable future"
In response to an inquiry, the state government said: "The community nurses make a valuable contribution in many communities, which is why we understand the wish of both the communities and the employees that a decision be made by the end of October. We are in good talks and are confident that we will be able to offer security in the foreseeable future."
