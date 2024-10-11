UN soldiers in Lebanon shot at again

Two explosions at observation post

The soldiers of the observer mission were injured when two explosions occurred near an observation post at the headquarters in Naqoura in the morning, UNIFIL announced. Several protective walls also collapsed at a UN post near Labbouneh, not far from the Lebanese-Israeli border, when an Israeli military bulldozer hit them and Israeli tanks approached the post. According to UNIFIL, this was a "serious development". Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Resolution 1701.