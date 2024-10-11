Vorteilswelt
Posters for election campaign

Neos frontman Niko Swatek wants to cycle to success

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 19:52

 

The Neos will present themselves as the "driving force" in the election campaign for the Styrian state parliamentary elections on November 24. On their posters, they address their central issues such as education and the fight against post haggling. However, top candidate Niko Swatek also appears in private settings - for example at breakfast with his son or on a racing bike.

Styria will "shine pink" in the coming months - both through the posters and through the activists who will be touring Styria with the politicians, Swatek said on Friday. He wanted to show himself on the posters as he is in everyday life: "Professional optimist, family man and technician".

"We decided not to lay it on thick in the campaign," he continued. He addressed issues such as the economic recession, children's lack of reading skills and inflation. "Our best years are still ahead of us," he is convinced. The Neos were among the winners in both the EU and National Council elections.

No Yes to the Liezen lead hospital
A new issue for the Pinks is healthcare, which is also the focus of one of the posters: "Reform cure for hospitals" is called for. However, Swatek clarified that this is not a yes to the Liezen lead hospital: "We are not against reforms, but the location (in Stainach-Pürgg, note) is wrong."

The Neos will not be affixing a second wave of posters. A budget of 650,000 euros has been set. The Pinks will concentrate on constituency 1 (Graz and Graz-Umgebung), but will also tour the other regions of Styria. The kick-off is on October 22 in Graz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

