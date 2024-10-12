A quarter fewer apartments sold

More inquiries, fewer sales

The real estate expert attributes this to the significant increase in supply over the past year and a half. Although sales in our region have fallen, there are around 20 percent more inquiries for condominiums than in the same period in 2023. The surprisingly large decline in our province is also deceptive: Linz accounts for two thirds of the decline. There were a whopping 914 bookings here in the previous year due to a major project - an increase of 31.1% compared to 2022. In contrast, there were large increases in sales in Rohrbach (from 23 to 61) and Freistadt, where 47 units were sold, 17 more than in the first half of 2023.