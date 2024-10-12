Burgenland’s creative scene in front of the curtain

The traditional "Adebar" competition, which was organized by the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce in the tried and tested manner, once again impressed with the high quality of the entries. There was a particular focus on the theme of "Glory", which placed the values of transparency, ambition and uniqueness at the center of attention. Presenter Philipp Hansa and a live broadcast by Gabi Hiller from the Ö3 studio provided an atmospheric setting and an entertaining awards ceremony at the Csello Mühle.