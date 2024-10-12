Advertising prize awarded
Burgenland’s creative scene in front of the curtain
The coveted "Adebar" was awarded at the Csello Mill in Oslip. The Burgenland advertising industry once again provided impressive proof of its diverse creativity.
The traditional "Adebar" competition, which was organized by the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce in the tried and tested manner, once again impressed with the high quality of the entries. There was a particular focus on the theme of "Glory", which placed the values of transparency, ambition and uniqueness at the center of attention. Presenter Philipp Hansa and a live broadcast by Gabi Hiller from the Ö3 studio provided an atmospheric setting and an entertaining awards ceremony at the Csello Mühle.
"The 'Adebar' is more than just an award - it is a symbol of the extraordinary creativity and innovative power of our advertising industry. We use it to celebrate the best ideas and put them in the spotlight," emphasized Ronald Fenk, Chairman of the Advertising and Market Communication Section of the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce.
Important platform for the creative scene
The international jury, whose members came from all over Austria but not from Burgenland, guaranteed a transparent evaluation thanks to its independence. As a result, the "Adebar" has firmly established itself as an important platform for the creative scene.
List of category winners
Out of Home:
Gold: BRANDGANG GmbH
Silver: ideas4you Werbeagentur GmbH
Bronze: ideas4you Werbeagentur GmbH
Packaging Design:
Gold: RABOLD UND CO.
Silver: Brandgang GmbH
Bronze: Kotschever Weiss
Dialog Digital:
Gold: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Silver: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Bronze: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Audio:
Gold: saintstephens
Silver: saintstephens
Moving image:
Gold: saintstephens
Silver: Brandgang GmbH
Bronze: Brandgang GmbH
Event:
Gold: Atelier Krikler
Silver: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Dialog Marketing:
Gold: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Silver: Kotschever Weiss
Bronze: Michaela Eibel - M-Effekt
POS| Trade fair architecture:
Gold: RABOLD UND CO.
Silver: RABOLD UND CO.
Bronze: Brandgang GmbH
Print:
Gold: ideas4you Werbeagentur GmbH
Silver: ideas4you Werbeagentur GmbH
Bronze: RABOLD UND CO.
Logo and corporate design:
Gold: Robert Mayer - SUPERFESCH
Silver: Robert Mayer - SUPERFESCH
Bronze: Atelier Krikler
Campaign:
Gold: RABOLD UND CO.
Silver: Obendrein Design OG
Bronze: clicksgefühle GmbH & Co KG
Congratulations for all the winners were also given by the President of the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce, Andreas Wirth. The winning entries will also take part in the Austrian advertising award "Austriacus". All other participants can already prepare for the "Adebar 2026".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.