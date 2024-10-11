"Completely absurd"
Denmark plans to integrate one-legged pirate
In a firefight with the Danish navy, a pirate from Nigeria is seriously injured and loses a leg. The soldiers bring Lucky Frances to Denmark, where he recently received a residence permit. The fact that he is now to attend a Danish course and be integrated into the labor market is now causing a heated debate.
Frances fought a battle with the Danish frigate Esbern Snare in the Gulf off Guinea in 2021 - four other pirates were killed and the Nigerian was seriously injured and brought to Denmark. There he was found guilty of endangering human life, but was not imprisoned. However, he applied for asylum and was granted a residence permit in January.
Comprehensive help with finding a job for amputees
The pirate is now to be offered a comprehensive integration program. He is to learn Danish and receive support in finding a job as an amputee. An education plan, careers advice and an "integration contract" will help him to become an active member of Danish society. He also received funding for a prosthetic leg.
Danish People's Party: "This is absolutely absurd"
Right-wing politicians are outraged. "This is absolutely absurd. This man should never have been allowed into Denmark and the idea that he could now be meaningfully integrated into Denmark is completely outrageous," said Mikkel Björn, integration spokesman for the Danish People's Party, according to The Telegraph. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of the Danish Social Democrats is coming under increasing pressure in this case. "I cannot defend this decision," she said.
Pirate cost Denmark more than half a million euros
The costs to the taxpayer are also being discussed. Frances is said to have already cost the state a total of 4.2 million Danish kroner (around 560,000 euros), as reported by Danish broadcaster DR.
The pirate had initially stated that he wanted to return to his home country after his recovery. He then surprisingly decided to apply for asylum in Denmark after all. "That makes a lot of sense," explained his lawyer Emma Ring Damgaard. "He is facing a long and painful rehabilitation program. You can't just send him back to Nigeria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
